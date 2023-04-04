Notification Settings

Teenager locked up for more than two years over stabbing of 15-year-old in West Bromwich

By Eleanor LawsonWest BromwichPublished:

A teenager who stabbed another boy in West Bromwich has been locked up for two years and four months.

The 17-year-old boy has been locked up for two years and four months

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital with stomach and leg wounds after being injured in Clarke's Lane in January this year. His injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the knife attack. He was sentenced for wounding at Wolverhampton Crown Court last Friday.

He now has a criminal record and will spend many months away from his family and friends in a young offender's institute, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman added: "We work tirelessly to steer young people away from violence with weapons.

"We have schools intervention and prevention officers who work across schools to support pupil welfare, help mentor youngsters and support extra activities and workshops around the consequences of knife crime.

"Our officers carry out regular patrols around schools, public open spaces and parks and engage with young people.

"But this is not something we can do alone, everyone including teachers, parents and carers all have a part to play.

"The violence reduction partnership consists of a number of agencies from police, public health and education working together to reduce violence.

"It's important everyone plays a role and our Life or Knife website also provides guidance in how to help reduce violence: lifeorknife.west-midlands.police.uk."

