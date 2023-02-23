West Bromwich East MP speaks of importance of English football's new independent regulator

Nicola Richards

Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East, has spoken of the importance of English football's new independent regulator:

To own a football club is to own a piece of the heart and soul of a community.

That’s why I joined thousands of Baggies fans and supporters’ groups like Action for Albion and Shareholders for Albion in calling for the Government to produce a plan to save our clubs.

Because we believe football club owners must respect a club’s history, protect its heritage, and invest in its future.

Thousands of West Bromwich Albion fans share my concerns. Not just because the club’s owner has still not repaid the £5m loan last promised to be repaid “early in the new year”. And not just because a £20 million loan has been secured to pay for day to day running of the club. But because these big loans are secured against The Hawthorns, the club’s name and all its assets.

In simple terms, this high interest loan is secured against everything we know and love as West Bromwich Albion.

That’s why it’s vital we bring in much needed legislation to prevent owners from asset stripping our football clubs.

In 2019 I stood on a manifesto committing to a fan-led review. Back then, I had watched Albion games and witnessed my family live the ups and downs as season ticket holders (boing boing!). I already understood what the club meant to our town and fans.

Since becoming a trustee of the Albion Foundation, I have seen first-hand the impact they have on local kids - whether it’s through their football programs or the Regis Academy. I’ve seen how the players were there for fans lonely throughout lockdown. And I have joined so many others delivering food packages prepare by the Foundation to those fans struggling during the height of the pandemic.

None of this would happen without our great football club, it’s yet another reason why we have to do everything we can to protect it for our communities. This kind of work goes on up and down the country, and is a direct result of the success of the sport – although I would of course argue that none do it better than the Albion.

That’s why the Government’s announcement today is so important.

To establish a strong independent regulator, ensure a minimum standard of fan engagement, to safeguard clubs against future breakaway leagues, reserving powers for the regulator to intervene in club operations when necessary, a licensing system to ensure that all clubs operating professionally are licensed and importantly to create an enhanced owners and directors test, including on the sources of funding.

The Government’s plans put fans at the heart of football.

And West Bromwich Albion fans are uniquely placed to be trailblazers as we begin this journey to a better system of football governance.

West Bromwich Albion has always been a trailblazing club. From being founding members of the Football League, to the legendary Three Degrees. Now, the Albion have the opportunity to yet again be trailblazers in football, and I ask the club to rise to this challenge.

If I have learnt anything in this fight for our club, it’s how proud I am of our fans. Football is nothing without them. They are there for the ups and the downs, and they are giving everything to protect West Bromwich Albion for future generations.