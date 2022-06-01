Public invited to join traditional celebration of women

The event will be a traditional Czech celebration of women

Part of Visit Sandwell’s Shine A Light programme of cultural events happening ahead of the Commonwealth Games, Little Queens, or Královničky, as the festival is known in the Czech Republic, is the creative reimagining of ancient folklore tradition, which celebrates nature and the role of women within their communities.

Artist Tereza Bušková, in collaboration with local and international artists, musicians and creatives, will be re-imagining this traditional festival which is usually celebrated in the regions of Moravia in the Czech Republic, in West Bromwich on Sunday, June 12.

People who are newly arrived to the Black Country as well as those from local communities are being invited to take part in a range of craft-based workshops that will conclude in a parade between the Queens Square and Kings Squares on West Bromwich High Street.

Building upon her experience and networks, Tereza said she is hoping to reach out to diverse communities in the Black Country who have similar stories in order to create a safe space for open dialogue about international womanhood and the refugee experience.

It is hoped that the exchange will blend tradition with modernity and culminate in the staging of a street procession that offers a glimpse of vibrant Moravian history to the people of the Black Country.

Project partners Mothership, who support newly arrived women to tackle isolation, promote wellbeing and offer opportunities through creative activities; and Sandwell-based Brushstrokes, who work alongside asylum seekers, refugees and newcomers to rebuild their lives and settle into new homes, education and work, are helping to invite people to join.

Tereza said: £This project gives voice to female refugees and other expatriates who wish to express their identities within the intricate cultural context of their adopted home in the UK, bringing new colour, poetry and hope.

"We are inviting women from all migrant communities, refugees and those newly arrived to join us and help bring the project to life by sharing their stories and skills using sewing, embroidery and baking. We want to empower women who are less visible.

"The reimagining of the ancient ritual will help us to connect neighbourhoods to nature and celebrates the role of women; young and old, within the community.”

Little Queens, which has been funded by Arts Council England, will see women take the roles of the King and the Queens in the parade with both artists and community members dressing in traditionally inspired costumes made by Prague-based designer Mariana Novotná.