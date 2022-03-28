Notification Settings

Motorcyclist taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after crash in West Bromwich

By Lisa O'BrienWest Bromwich

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital in a 'serious condition' after a crash in West Bromwich.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of New Street and Tunnel Road, in the Hill Top area of the town, just before 4.25pm on Sunday.

The collision involved a motorbike and a car.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Staff arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition from the collision.

“Crews administered advanced trauma care to the patient at the scene before taking him to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance.

“A woman, who was the passenger in the car, was treated for minor injuries and was conveyed to Sandwell Hospital for further assessment.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

