Motorcyclist taken to hospital in 'serious condition' after crash in West Bromwich

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the junction of New Street and Tunnel Road, in the Hill Top area of the town, just before 4.25pm on Sunday.

The collision involved a motorbike and a car.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Staff arrived at the scene to find the motorcyclist, a man, in a serious condition from the collision.

“Crews administered advanced trauma care to the patient at the scene before taking him to the major trauma centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham via land ambulance.