Former West Bromwich church to go under hammer

Moolands Methodist Church

Moorlands Methodist Church in Hydes Road sits on a site of about 0.34 acres and has the potential for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission. It has a guide price of more than £175,000.

It is among 199 lots that will appear in the auction which starts at 9am on Wednesday, March 30. The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet only.

Ian Tudor, joint managing director auctions at Bond Wolfe, said: “This is one of the widest spreads of commercial properties both in type and geographically we have had in one of our auctions.

“Investors can choose from solid returns to redevelopment opportunities and the opportunity to maximise valuable assets.”

In Oldbury a two storey former vets surgery at 456-458 Hagley Road West is offered with a guide price of more than £275,000.