West Brom announce Hawthorns sleepout to raise money for charity

The Hawthorns. Photo: Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

The Albion Foundation will welcome supporters into the grounds in April to sleep under the stars and raise money for those in need.

The event has been organised in partnership with Brushstrokes, a community project dedicated to supporting asylum seekers, refugees and newcomers to the community.

Jonathan Ward, head of partnerships, events and communications at The Albion Foundation, said: "The sleep out is going to be a really important event raising awareness of the homeless and vulnerable within our local community.

"This is just the start of a longer term project between The Albion Foundation, West Bromwich Albion Football Club and Brushstrokes. We encourage everyone to support the Sleep Out and join us in raising funds for this important cause."

All money raised will go to The Albion Foundation to continue their work supporting the local community, having provided 110,000 meals during the height of the pandemic.

The cost of registration is £20 per person, and all participants will need to raise a minimum of £100 for The Albion Foundation to take part.

The Albion Foundation's Sleep Out takes place on Friday April 29, and attendees aged 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

Similar events held by Wolves at Molineux have raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity.