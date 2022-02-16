Notification Settings

Man dies after falling from balcony at West Bromwich flats

By James VukmirovicWest BromwichPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died after falling from a balcony in a block of flats in the Black Country.

Emergency services were called to The Heights in Stone Cross in West Bromwich. Photo: Google
The man, thought to be aged in his 20s, fell from a balcony of an apartment in the Stone Cross area of West Bromwich on Wednesday afternoon.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a police investigation has been launched.

Paramedics and officers from West Midlands Police were sent to the scene after the man fell from a flat in The Heights, Walsall Road, at around 4pm.

A Midlands Air Ambulance were also called to the scene but the man could not be saved.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to flats in Walsall Road, West Bromwich, just after 4pm after a man, believed to be in his 20s, fell from a balcony.

"Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and an area around the scene has been cordoned off as enquiries continue."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

