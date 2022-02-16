Man dies after falling from balcony at West Bromwich flats

Emergency services were called to The Heights in Stone Cross in West Bromwich. Photo: Google

The man, thought to be aged in his 20s, fell from a balcony of an apartment in the Stone Cross area of West Bromwich on Wednesday afternoon.

His death is being treated as unexplained and a police investigation has been launched.

Paramedics and officers from West Midlands Police were sent to the scene after the man fell from a flat in The Heights, Walsall Road, at around 4pm.

A Midlands Air Ambulance were also called to the scene but the man could not be saved.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We were called to flats in Walsall Road, West Bromwich, just after 4pm after a man, believed to be in his 20s, fell from a balcony.

"Sadly nothing could be done to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.