Relief as fire crews stop West Bromwich factory blaze spreading to nearby businesses

The fire caused a substantial amount of damage to the warehouse and water damage to products at the textiles firm next door

More than 60 firefighters tackled the blaze at C&A Webb on the industrial estate at Tunnel Road in Hilltop, West Bromwich, which began in the company's main warehouse around 6.30pm on Tuesday, January 25.

Bosses at the wood kindling manufacturer have been examining the damage, mostly to the main warehouse, while a thick smell of smoke and burning still lingered in the air the morning after the fire.

C&A Webb staff were present alongside firefighters to inspect the building, with the owner not wanting to comment on the damage or cost to his business.

Owners of neighbouring firms were left thinking about what could have been, with one left with damaged stock, but no damage done to their warehouse or exterior buildings.

The fire left the warehouse at C&A Webb severely damaged

K2K Limited director Kwame Bruce was onsite with a member of his insurance company after 70 per cent of the textiles he stocks was ruined.

He said: "I got the call around 7pm that next door was on fire, so I rushed down to see what was happening as I was very confused and shocked about what had happened.

"The building here has a smell of smoke, but is undamaged, although I may lose around 70 percent of my stock due to smoke damage and water from fighting the fire.

"I'm frustrated as I am paying around 20 workers here and I am possibly about to lose a lot of money due to the stock, but I think the fire service did the best they could in the circumstances."

Fire crews at a factory blaze in Tunnel Road, West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

NAR Fencing has a yard next to C&A Webb full of wooden pallets and other products, but escaped without any damage to the building or products.

Finance director Harbhajan Tiwana praised the fire service for its quick work in controlling the fire and stopping it spreading.

He said: "I came down here after hearing about the fire around 10pm and found there was a lot of smoke, but they seemed to have got it under control very quickly.

"The first thing I did was check our insurance policy in case of accidental fire and arson and I am very relieved that there was no damage here, considering the fire that was there.

"I hope they are able to rebuild their business as I can understand the blow this will be for them."

Fire crews at a factory blaze in Tunnel Road, West Bromwich. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service

West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for a statement, although a crew member at the scene said it had been one of the quicker dampening downs the service had done, and the scene had been made safe.