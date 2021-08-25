Firefighters tackle blaze at West Bromwich office block

Smoke billows from the Society House building in West Bromwich. Photo: Sandwell Crime Prevention Panel

Emergency services were called to Society House, in High Street, at around 8.50am on Wednesday.

West Midlands Fire Service said around 50 firefighters were at the scene – and eight fire engines and a hydraulic platform.

Photos from the scene show smoke billowing from the six-storey building – which used to be the West Bromwich Building Society headquarters.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance, but it is not believed anyone has been injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said it is suspected to be arson.

We have approximately 50 firefighters in attendance at a fire in a disused building on West Bromwich High Street. The High Street has been partially closed but access to High Street and shops does remain open. pic.twitter.com/YFZC51lDQo — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) August 25, 2021

Smoke billows from the Society House building in West Bromwich. Photo: Sandwell Crime Prevention Panel

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We received the first call at around 8.52am on Wednesday to reports of a fire in offices off High Street, in West Bromwich.

"It is the former West Bromwich Society headquarters called Society House.

"When crews arrived they reported smoke coming from the top three floors of the six-storey disused building.

"There are at least 50 firefighters in attendance, with at least eight fire engines and a hydraulic platform.

"Dartmouth Road is closed up to High Street and the police are managing the closure. High Street has also been partially closed, but access to properties and shops remains.

"West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also in attendance."

⚠️ Due to a building fire on High Street near Lodge Road, #WestBromwich, there is a diversion for @nxwestmidlands 44, 47, 74, and 79



These services will divert via the Expressway to Carters Green in both directions. pic.twitter.com/LK3RhCzb3C — Transport for West Midlands (@TransportForWM) August 25, 2021

Police have closed the road while firefighters tackle the blaze in High Street. Photo: Sandwell Crime Prevention Panel

West Midlands Police confirmed they were in attendance at the scene. The force added: "We suspect it’s arson."

Society House at 374 High Street was the former headquarters of West Bromwich Building Society. The building society relocated to newly-built premises at Providence Place, in West Bromwich, in 2016.

Society House was sold to Doncaster-based Empire Property Holdings Ltd for £3 million in April 2018.