Out-of-hours mental health service launched by charity in West Bromwich

Kevin Whitehouse, from The Kaleidoscope Plus Group in West Bromwich, celebrates with the team after the launch of their new out-of-hours service

The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, in West Bromwich, will provide the support in a bid to help people and reduce hospital admissions.

The Sanctuary Hub, based at the charity's head office in High Street, is available for people with mental health needs in Sandwell.

Chief executive Monica Shafaq said: "At our Kaleidoscope Sanctuary Hub you will be able to speak to a friendly support worker, who will give you a safe space to talk. We will listen, support, offer advice and empower your recovery journey. We are currently offering face-to-face appointments, along with telephone, text and email support.

"The hub will be a great source of support to people of Sandwell. Anyone who accesses this service will receive support to manage their mental health and we can also discuss coping strategies.

"Our support workers will work with you to reduce any immediate pressures and also be able to provide advice and signposting to specialist services, catering for individual needs."

The service is open to people aged 18 or over who have been identified as having primary mental health needs and who live in Sandwell, or are registered to a Sandwell GP.

Kevin Whitehouse, support services manager, added: "I think this service will be an excellent source of support for anyone feeling alone or overwhelmed or if things are getting too much for them.

"You can access support for yourself or if you are concerned about someone you are supporting. We hope it will be hugely beneficial to people across Sandwell."

The charity hopes the service will help to lower hospital admissions and reduce demand on services all whilst supporting people at risk of a mental health crisis.

The hub will be open 365 days-a-year and operates from Monday to Friday, between the hours of 6pm to 11pm, and Saturday and Sunday between 12pm to 11pm.