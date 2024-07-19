Teen involved in gang shoot-out in his granddad's mobility vehicle guilty of firearm offence

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Joshua Edwards, 19, stood trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and was found guilty despite telling jurors he 'had no idea why' he was being shot at and 'no-one in his car had a gun'.

However, footage of Edwards ramming cars out of the way in a VW Golf to escape a chasing VW Passat on Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, at 4pm on January 16 this year had been shown to the jury.