Teen involved in gang shoot-out in his granddad's mobility vehicle guilty of firearm offence
A teenager involved in a gang shoot-out whilst driving his granddad's mobility vehicle on the way to 'buy paint from B&Q' has been found guilty of using a gun.
By Adam Smith
Joshua Edwards, 19, stood trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court for possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life and was found guilty despite telling jurors he 'had no idea why' he was being shot at and 'no-one in his car had a gun'.
However, footage of Edwards ramming cars out of the way in a VW Golf to escape a chasing VW Passat on Wood Green Road, Wednesbury, at 4pm on January 16 this year had been shown to the jury.