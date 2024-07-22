Fresh appeal for information on Wednesbury man wanted on recall to prison

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are searching for Jordan Timmins, who is wanted on recall to prison and breach of his licence.

West Midlands Police first asked for help finding the 26-year-old on Thursday.

Have you seen Jordan Timmins?

On Monday, the force re-issued its appeal and asked for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, Sandwell Police said: "Have you seen Jordan Timmins? If you do, please get in touch with us."

People who have seen the wanted man should call 999 and quote 20/14518/24.