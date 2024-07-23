Black Country stores closed and no staff in sight after Carpetright announcement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The stores on Mitre Retail Park off Eagle Street in Wolverhampton and at Furniture Village at Gallagher Retail Park in Axletree Way in Wednesbury were both closed, with few if any staff present onsite the day after the chain was forced to close stores and make redundancies.

Following the announcement on Monday afternoon, the stores in Wolverhampton and Wednesbury joined others in Cannock, Oldbury, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford in closing down.

At the Wolverhampton store, the internal security shutters were seen half-closed, while a letter from the administrators could be seen in the window of the front door.

The letter read: "Due to challenging tradition conditions, on July 22 2024, the directors resolved to put Carpetright Limited in administration.

"The directors have appointed Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC as joint administrators of Carpetright Limited.

"As a result of the administration, the store has been closed.

"More information can be found at www.pwc.co.uk/carpetright.