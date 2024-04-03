Flats in cramped street approved at third attempt - old coach house set to make way

The move would see six flats built on the corner of Franchise Street in Wednesbury with a coach house demolished to make way.

Sandwell Council’s planning committee approved the work at a meeting on March 28.

A decision on whether to build the six new flats was supposed to have been made in January but was pushed back by councillors twice.

Sandwell Council’s planning committee met in February to make a decision but instead voted to delay a decision until March to give the applicant, who did not attend the planning meeting, the chance to answer questions.

A decision had already been delayed a month from January’s planning meeting after councillors requested to visit Franchise Street before making a ruling.