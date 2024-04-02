Photos show progress on Wednesbury to Brierley Hill tram line as workers push forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Photos show workers on the Sandwell track laying ballast and lowering the specialist lines into place with a huge crane.

Work is well underway on the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro line. Photo: Midland Metro Alliance

It comes after works to reconstruct Dudley Street bridge got underway, causing some travel disruption with no trams running between Wednesbury Great Western Street and Edgbaston Village until after Tuesday, April 9, except for one day.

Once completed the bridge will be able to carry full highway traffic and the existing 18-tonne weight limit on the bridge will be able to be removed. The work on the bridge, which is near Dudley Street Guns Village station, by Sandwell Council started last Tuesday.

The much-anticipated route is part of Transport for West Midlands's commitment to improving the region's public transport infrastructure and services.

Midland Metro Alliance said on social media: "It's been a busy few days for our team working on the Metro track tie-in in Wednesbury but it's all been going well!

"The first few days of activity have included digging out, some re-railing either side of the where the S&C will be installed and prep for ballast install.

"And our colleagues at @WMmetro and their contractors have been busy, too, completing other works to line one whilst the Metro services are suspended between Birmingham and Sandwell."

Throughout both phases of work, Metro services between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury will be unaffected, ensuring continued provision on this part of the route.

Alternative travel options are available to minimise the inconvenience caused to anyone affected by these changes.

Further information, including revised timetables and alternative travel arrangements will be available from the operator's website in the coming weeks.