Lifeline bus service staff agree 12.8 per cent pay rise

The low-cost minibus service for passengers who have difficulty in using public transport is operated by National Express.

Union bosses at Unite said it secured a 12.8 per cent pay rise for around 500 workers across the West Midlands without the need for industrial action.

The one-year pay deal will be backdated from January 1.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “National Express Ring and Ride workers secured this pay rise by getting organised in a union. As this result shows, Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and wins improvements to our members’ jobs, pay and conditions.”

The service provides door-to-door minibus services for elderly and disabled people and schoolchildren with special educational needs and is based in depots including at Wednesbury, Aston, Coventry and Frankley.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “This deal would not have been achieved without the hard work of our reps at National Express Ring and Ride.”

The operator's accessible transport spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the drivers have voted in favour of accepting our offer so that we can continue to deliver essential Ring and Ride services for our customers."