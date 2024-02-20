Major rush hour delays on the M6 following crash between HGV and car
There were major delays on the M6 on Tuesday evening following a crash between an HGV and a car.
Two of four lanes were closed on the northbound carriageway between Junction 8 and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.
Emergency services responded to the incident.
At around 4pm there were serious delays of 45 minutes with approximately six miles of congestion.
West Midlands Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Midlands Fire Service have been contacted for more information.