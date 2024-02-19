Tragedy as baby sister of boy battling cancer dies - community holds vigil for 'little princess'

Esmeralda Moana Louise Janet Johnson Rae Martin, who was named by her older brother Tommy, was born on December 28 last year, just days after the four-year-old was admitted to hospital with an incurable brain tumour.

But on Friday she died, aged just seven weeks.

The following evening, the Friar Park community in Wednesbury gathered to say prayers and remember her short life.

Candles were laid outside the family's home

Dozens of candles lit up the night as neighbours paid their respects, saying goodbye to the 'little princess'.

On a Facebook page for Tommy Rae, who is battling an incurable brain cancer, members of the community said they were keeping bereaved parents, Romanie Lawley and Jack Martin, in their thoughts.

The community gathered to pay their respects to baby Esmeralda

"I can't believe it. Thinking of you all, rest in paradise beautiful girl," one tribute read.

"God bless you, Esmeralda, sleep tight sweetheart," another read.

One Wednesbury resident paid tribute, saying: "Sending all my love to the whole family, may you fly high with the angels little girl, truly heartbreaking."

Tommy was admitted to hospital on December 16 after his parents found he was suffering with constipation. After several scans, doctors at Birmingham Children's Hospital found a tumour on his brain. The four year old underwent an operation to remove the cancerous growth, but it had already spread. He was too weak to undergo chemotherapy.

A Christmas party was recently held to welcome Tommy home from hospital

After spending the festive season in hospital, he returned home in early February to a Christmas party organised by the community, with neighbours singing songs to him and arranging special visits to the animal-loving youngster by a donkey and Santa, who came on a carriage drawn by white horses.

Earlier this month family, friends and supporters of the four-year-old processed around the area for Tommy, with around 100 walkers, bikes and horses with carts turning out.

Wednesbury's historic clock tower was also lit up dinosaur green in Tommy's honour.

To donate to Tommy-Rae's fundraiser, where money will go to Cancer Research UK, please visit gofundme.com/f/tommyrae?cdn-cache=0.

As of Sunday morning more than £3,400 had been donated.