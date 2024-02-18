They have applied to protect additional areas of the town centre, including properties in Upper High Street, Spring Head and the former Bingo hall in Walsall Street.

Sandwell Council consulted residents before Christmas on the plans, which it is said will 'preserve or enhance the character or appearance of the area.'

The consultation was carried out under the High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) plan which has already funded the restoration of Wednesbury’s Grade II listed clock tower and improvements to the town's street scene, as well as the relocation of the outdoor market back to its traditional location at Market Place.

Under the plans, special attention will be paid to the desirability of preserving or enhancing the character or appearance of the area and demolition of property within the area will be subject to the controls applied to listed buildings.

All planning applications likely to affect the character and appearance of the area will be advertised and representations received will have to be carefully considered by the Council before a decision is reached on the proposal. In addition, the felling or cutting back of trees can only be carried out after six weeks notice is given to the council.

Councillor Peter Hughes, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for regeneration and the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “We have been working closely with Historic England to preserve the historical and architectural character of Wednesbury’s town centre and after getting the opinions of our residents have acted on them

"Additional areas have been proposed which will expand on the conservation area and enhance it, bringing in controls on development and work that can go on within the zone.

"Wednesbury has a long and illustrious history as an industrial powerhouse – through initiatives such as this, we can preserve this history for future generations.”

For more information on the High Street Heritage Action Zone, go to the Regenerating Sandwell website at regeneratingsandwell.co.uk/sandwell_projects/wednesbury-high-street-heritage-action-zone