Expanding Tim Hortons fast food chain looking to open new Black Country branch

If bosses at the expanding Canadian chain get the green light, they will take over the Pizza Hut unit next to Gallagher Shopping Park in Park Lane, Wednesbury.

The application lodged with Sandwell Council states that Tim Hortons plans for the venue to be open 24 hours a day offering around 50 jobs.

A design statement stated: “The proposal will result in the re-use of a soon-to-be vacant unit, improvements to the external appearance of the unit, and will provide the more modern facilities now expected by the public.