Photos show extent of Wednesbury factory fire damage which has left building destroyed

These are the images of huge plumes of smoke that could be seen from distance due to a major fire at a factory in the Black Country.

Firefighters from all over the Black Country battle a fire at Exallot ,Wednesbury.
The Express & Star understands the fire broke out at the Exallot business on Patent Drive, Wednesbury, and police have closed surrounding roads while fire crews work to put out the blaze.

Exallot is a fibreglass company, and witnesses to the blaze said that they could smell the toxic smoke of whatever materials or chemicals that were burning.

More than 50 firefighters attended the scene in the Black Country industrial park, with a high volume water pump being used and surrounding buildings were evacuated following huge clouds of smoke.

The fire from an Express & Star reader's home
The building is severely damaged. by the fire at Exallot ,Wednesbury.

Photos, including drone images, show that severity of the major blaze, with parts of the building seemingly decimated.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said: "Shortly after 12.05pm, we responded to an incident on Patent Drive, Wednesbury. Ten fire engines, a 4x4 brigade response vehicle and a hydraulic aerial platform are currently in attendance.

Fire crews at Exallot ,Wednesbury.
"This is a severe fire in a single-storey factory unit. A high volume water pump is being used as crews work to bring the fire under control. An evacuation has been undertaken and everyone working inside the unit has been accounted for and there have been no reported injuries."

The spokesman added: "Police and ambulance colleagues are also in attendance. If your home or workplace is affected by the smoke plume, please keep your doors and windows closed. We will continue to update this page as we receive more information."

Smoke from the fire rising above Wednesbury. Photo: Darryl Magher
Images of the blaze taken by Adam Foley

Adam Foley, from Walsall, went to the scene whilst driving past.

He said: "The fire is at a fibre glass factory, the whole building has already been destroyed and the fire has only been going for an hour and a half.

"All the workers at the factory were out the front and chatting to each other so it looks like everyone is safe."

Fire crews continue to battle the blaze
Building structure damage is evident

A nearby witness called Matt said: "We were evacuated from the building opposite as it set our fire alarms off. We thought it was a drill but as we got down into reception it became clear from the smell that it was some sort of chemical fire.

"We could smell the chemicals. They do work with chemicals in that building. We quickly got evacuated. And all the staff from that building did too.

"The building has been decimated. All the staff, their cars are still there and I imagine it will be millions of pounds worth of damage done."

The huge fire in Wednesbury this afternoon. Photo: West Midlands Fire Service
Drone footage of firefighters from all over the Black Country battle a fire at Exallot, Wednesbury.
Roads surrounding the blaze have been closed by police.
Fire crews at the scene.
