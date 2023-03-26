Sandwell dance academy ready to take stage for big two-part production

Emily-Violet Haywood, Jasmin Benton, Lilly Webber, front left, Amelie Sanders,Sophie O'Connor and Phoebe Shermer get ready to take to the stage

The dancers and actors from Livingston Dance Academy in Wednesbury will be taking to the stage of the Prince of Wales Theatre in Cannock to put on a night of Disney magic and show tunes.

The show, due to take place on April 5 and April 6, will be a two-part spectacle, with the first part dedicated to Disney's Encanto, and the second a medley of songs from West End musicals.

Featuring more than 150 members of the academy, it will be the first big production run, says principal Debbie Morgan, since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "Usually, we put on a production every two years, but with lockdown happening, it meant that we had to wait longer and everything is a bit more special now.

"We're in full dress rehearsal at the moment and there is just excitement all around, particularly from the children, where the response has been bigger than it's ever been.

"We have people performing from children aged two, right through to adult age, so it's going to be a really nice family show and something that brings everyone together."

Ms Morgan said it would also be the last time the academy would perform under its current name, with a change to LA Studios coming as the academy looks to become a performance hub for many different performing arts.

She said: "This is the first chance for us to run a show as part of the rebrand to LA Studios, which will see more people use the facilities and it will become a performance hub, rather than just a dance school.

"If people want to know more about the hub or get tickets for the show, they can contact me on 07976 880608 and come and enjoy a fun night out."