Tributes paid to much-loved man after death in 'unprovoked attack' in Wednesbury

Abdi Mohamed died just hours after the attack by Smith, who stabbed him multiple times. Photo: West Midlands Police

Abdi Mohamed was just 26 when Moses Smith inflicted the unprovoked attack on him at just after midday on June 8, 2021 in Wednesbury, even though he barely knew him.

Smith had claimed there was damage to his van which was parked on Upper High Street, in a ploy to get Mr Mohamed outside, where he then stabbed him multiple times before driving away.

Mr Mohamed was rushed to hospital, but died a few hours after the attack.

Smith, who previously had barely any contact with Mr Mohamed, turned himself in at a police station two hours later.

Moses Smith was jailed for life for the unprovoked attack on Abdi Mohamed. Photo: West Midlands Police

The 40-year-old, of Lindon Road, Brownhills was jailed for life, with a minimum term of 12 years, at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday after he admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

Detective Inspector Michelle Thurgood, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with Mr Mohamed's family, who have been left devastated by what Smith did and, unfortunately, despite Smith's plea, they are still without any real explanation for what happened."

In a statement on behalf of Mr Mohamed's family, they said: "No words can truly describe just how beautiful Abdi’s personality was. From the moment he was born, he blessed our lives in every way possible.

"It is no exaggeration to say that he always had a smile on his face, which beamed everywhere he went.

"He had this infectious laugh that filled the rooms he entered.

"He was kind, always there for everyone and incredibly down to earth. He took the role of a son and a brother seriously.