Three out of four lanes closed on M6 in Black Country due to accident

By Emma Walker WednesburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Three out of four lanes are closed on the M6 northbound in the Black Country due to an accident.

Fire crews from Walsall shared this image of the crash
The route is not set to be fully reopen until at least 3pm, highways bosses have said, with long delays building up.

Motorists have been urged to allow for extra travel time and consider other routes.

An image released by Walsall fire crews shows the crash appears to have involved at least two cars and a lorry.

The accident has happened between Junctions 9 and 10, for Wednesbury and Walsall.

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

