Wednesbury high school forced to close due to lack of hot water

Stuart Bathurst School and Sixth Form is closed

Parents of pupils at Stuart Bathurst High School and Sixth Form were informed about Monday's closure and the leadership team was unsure about whether the problem would be fixed by Tuesday.

Headteacher Henryk Koryl sent a letter to parents which said: "We are writing to inform you that we have had to make the decision to close our school to all pupils and Sixth Form students on Monday, December 5.

"This is because we are unable to provide any hot water which impacts on a host of different areas including the safe preparation of food, the school’s toilet facilities and general health and safety.

"Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to rectify this issue and we hope to be able to provide hot water to all areas of the school as soon as possible."

He added: "We will contact you on Monday to make you aware of whether or not Stuart Bathurst Catholic High School will be open to pupils and Sixth Form students on Tuesday.

"We have contacted all of our teaching members of staff and they will provide your child with work on Class-Charts. If your child finds themselves struggling to log on to Class-Charts at home, please ask them to email their teacher who will forward your child their username and password."