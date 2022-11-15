Notification Settings

'Major disruption' on the M6 southbound in the Black Country

By Mark Morris

There was reportedly major disruption on the M6 in the Black Country this morning.

Delays were reported on the M6 southbound on Tuesday morning.
According to West Midlands Roads, there were at least 20 minute delays in the southbound direction between Junction 10A for the M54 and Junction 9 for Wednesbury.

No incidents were reported, so it's assumed the cause was sheer volume of traffic.

Drivers were urged to allow extra time for their journeys.

"Consider using alternative routes," West Midlands Roads added in a social media post at 7:07am.

People travelling to Birmingham Airport from the region also suffered serious disruption this morning following a collision on the M42.

A lane was closed on the northbound motorway between Junction 5 for Solihull and Junction 6 for the airport.

According to National Highways, there was around four miles of congestion, adding about half an hour on to normal journey times.

Wednesbury
Sandwell
