Wodensborough Ormiston Academy pupils throw Christmas party for care home residents

Year 11 health and social care pupils at Wodensborough Ormiston Academy organised the event, inviting a total of 24 pensioners.

A three-course turkey meal was cooked by hospitality and catering students before pupils with special educational needs provided entertainment and a raffle.

School medical officer, Joanne Willetts said: “The students wanted to help the community and should be so proud of what they have achieved.

“This was all their own work. They got in touch with the homes, contacted a list of residents and put it all together.

“A lot of these people are alone for Christmas and don’t get to spend it with loved ones. It was about getting them in and letting them enjoy the special gesture.”

Both students and staff got together a number of donations in order to fund the raffle and a range of different foods for the party.

“Everyone worked really hard to help this run smoothly,” Ms Willetts said.

“We were able to serve a large number of homemade soups, mince pies, after eights, chocolate sponges, teas and coffee for the residents.

Headteacher Leigh Moore served meals alongside the pupils. Other teachers sang Christmas songs and danced with guests throughout.

The event is the second of its type run by the school and staff now hope to host similar events throughout the year as well as make their Christmas party an annual occasion. Now plans have been put in place for a potential summer tea party to be run by the school for the residents.

“We did something similar last year and it was a great success, but this year there was more planning involved. We also hope to continue to do something like this every Christmas,” said Ms Willetts.

“The students have already planned a summer tea party for next year, where they want to transform the school with summer themed decorations.

“They have put in so much work into all of this and they deserve all the credit they get.”