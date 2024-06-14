Man, 28, wanted on suspicion of burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers are asking for help in looking for Jack Vaughn, 28, from Tipton, who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.

Anyone who has seen Vaughn is asked to get in contact with West Midlands Police immediately.

"If you see him please call 101 or contact us via LiveChat on our website quoting 20/4355508/24."