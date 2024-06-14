Man, 28, wanted on suspicion of burglary
West Midlands Police have appealed for help looking for a man who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Officers are asking for help in looking for Jack Vaughn, 28, from Tipton, who is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
Anyone who has seen Vaughn is asked to get in contact with West Midlands Police immediately.
On X, West Midlands Police appealed: "Have you seen Jack Vaughn? The 28-year-old from Tipton is wanted on suspicion of burglary.
"If you see him please call 101 or contact us via LiveChat on our website quoting 20/4355508/24."