Two men standing trial accused of attack in Smethwick
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of two men accused of attacking two other men and a woman in Smethwick.
By Paul Jenkins
Parminder Singh and Hardev Uppal Singh face a charge each of wounding Khushpreet Singh and Pargat Sandhu with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
In addition they are accused of assault causing bodily harm against Kuldeep Kaur and threatening Khushpreet Singh and Pargat Sandhu with a bladed weapon.