Celebration of Tipton history sees library packed out

The Tipton Town Libraries Local History Group welcomed community groups, former Tiptonian of the Year award winners and the public to Carnegie Library in the town for a morning of exhibits and a chance to meet up with old friends.

The event on Saturday was the first at the new Tipton Library at Carnegie Library for the group since the libary moved there and group chairman Robert Hazel said the event was about celebrating the people and places that made Tipton.

He said: "The theme this year was Tipton Faces and Tipton Places, so what we've done is invite different community groups here, as well as have a reunion of former winners of Tiptonian of the Year, which was an award organised by the Tipton Civic Society until it was stopped in 2013.

The Tipton Town Libraries Local History Group welcome visitors to their big event

"We have a large selection of those winners who are still alive and got a group photo and we've also had stalls from the Crooked House, different community associations, the civic society and a host of other groups, as well as our community store, where people can come in, have a cup of tea and a cake.

"It's been a brilliant day and we've had lots of people in, so it's one of the best attended events that we've ever had and we're already planning the different events for the next year, plus we also do regular coffee mornings and get-togethers, so there's more to come from our group."