Tipton crash leaves two people with 'potentially life threatening' injuries and a third seriously hurt

It happened near the junction of Alexandra Road and Thursfield Road, close to Bains Supermarket at around 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic, the West Midlands Care Team and a Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews found two vehicles with very substantial damage.

“There were two men in the car, both with potentially life threatening injuries. Ambulance staff worked with firefighter to rapidly extricate them. Both received advanced trauma care at the scene before being taken on blue lights to the Major Trauma Centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham, one with the MERIT team travelling, the other with the CARE Team on board the ambulance. Both patients were said to be in a critical condition on arrival.

“The van driver was trapped for almost an hour. He too had suffered serious injuries and was taken to the same hospital with the Midlands Air Ambulance critical care paramedic travelling with the ambulance crew.”

West Midlands Police added in a statement on Wednesday evening: "We are in attendance at the scene of a two-car road traffic accident which occurred on Alexandra Road, Tipton, shortly after 6.30pm this evening.

"Two people have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a third has sustained serious injuries.

"Anyone with information should contact us via LiveChat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 4100 of 3 January."