Tipton man who allegedly made 'stabbing gestures' towards football fans during match due to appear in court

A man from Tipton who allegedly made 'stabbing gestures' towards Blackburn Rovers fans during a football match is due to appear in court.

Gregg Richards, 24, of Upper Church Lane, is due to appear before magistrates in November in connection with a public order offence.

The offence allegedly occurred at the Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion fixture at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on Saturday, August 5.

Richards is alleged to have made “stabbing/death gestures” towards Blackburn supporters in the away end of the ground during the first half of the Championship fixture.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

A spokesman for Blackburn and Darwen Police said: "A man is due to appear in court in November in connection with a public order offence at the Blackburn Rovers v West Bromwich Albion fixture.

"During the first half of the Championship fixture on Saturday, August 5, 2023, a man in the away end of the ground was seen to make alleged stabbing/death gestures towards Blackburn supporters.

"Gregg Richards, 24, of Upper Church Lane, Tipton, West Midlands, has been postal requisitioned to appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court on November 6 for an offence of Section 5 Public Order."

