Tipton man who allegedly made 'stabbing gestures' towards football fans during match due to appear in court

Gregg Richards, 24, of Upper Church Lane, is due to appear before magistrates in November in connection with a public order offence.

The offence allegedly occurred at the Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion fixture at Ewood Park, Blackburn, on Saturday, August 5.

Richards is alleged to have made “stabbing/death gestures” towards Blackburn supporters in the away end of the ground during the first half of the Championship fixture.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on November 6.

