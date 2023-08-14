Appeal goes out to help locate missing woman

Sandwell Police has asked for public help with finding Hardip, who has gone missing from Tipton. Photo: Sandwell Police

Sandwell Police have launched the appeal to ask for help with finding Hardip, who the force said had gone missing from Tipton and may have travelled to Wolverhampton.

The 39-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall with black shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a great t-shirt and driving a grey Mini.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re searching for 39-year-old Hardip, so have you seen her?

"Hardip is missing from the Tipton area of Sandwell and we’re becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"She may have travelled to Wolverhampton.

"Hardip is 5ft 4ins tall with black shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms and a grey t-shirt.

"She is believed to be driving a grey Mini, registration BF59 YCG.