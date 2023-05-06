Young and old party like royals with special coronation events

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 05/05/2023 The bunting is out at the Black Country living museum. Pictured, Ann Key .. The bunting is out at the Black Country living museum. Pictured: Ann Key. DUDLEY COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 05/05/2023 The bunting is out at the Black Country living museum. Pictured, Ann Key .. Tipton at Joseph Turner Primary School Party. Foxland Care Home, Wolverhampton. Paula Knight, Trixie Cleaver, Sally Millington and Maria Blakemore 94. Tipton at Joseph Turner Primary School party.

Joseph Turner Primary School in Tipton hosted its own ‘street party’ on the school playground yesterday, after weeks of planning and preparation including a song rehearsal.

Children throughout the school learned coronation-themed songs and the national anthem, and turned out on Friday in patriotic red, white and blue. Pupils and staff all pitched in to provide a feast fit for a King too. Year 6 learning support team member Toni Hickman even crocheted a stunning crown for the occasion. Deputy lieutenant John Wood of the West Midlands lieutenancy made an appearance and wowed students with a careful swish of his ceremonial sword.

Assistant headteacher Sarah Purcell said the afternoon party had gone down a right royal treat with the pupils.

“The kids have loved it! We had a whole-school celebration in the hall – we all learned coronation songs throughout the school and performed those today.

“It’s been about three weeks’ worth of planning, our whole staff have really mucked in together. The children have done really well too.”

“We’ve just had a new headteacher too [Laura Collins] so it’s been a big learning curve - but she’s done amazing

Tipton at Joseph Turner Primary School Party.

Meanwhile, at Foxland Grange Care Home in Wolverhampton, residents enjoyed a majestic banquet and live music from a singer who previously entertained the world at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Oxborough, who performed the national anthem at last summer’s Games, was a guest of honour at the care home and delighted residents with an altogether more intimate performance for the coronation spectacular. A royal feast, all supplied by the home’s dining team, included coronation chicken sandwiches as well as red, white and blue jelly.

And the bunting was up for a string of celebrations at the Black Country Living Museum taking place throughout the bank holiday weekend. The Discovery Way attraction was looking back at past monarchs and royal celebrations with buildings and streets decked out in red, white and blue.

Residents, staff, families and some of the dedicated volunteers who help put on activities for the home were all welcome and some were brave enough to join in with maypole dancing.

Foxland Care Home, Wolverhampton. Paula Knight, Trixie Cleaver, Sally Millington and Maria Blakemore 94.

The home’s activities and volunteer coordinator Geraldine Bunning said that the patriotic decorations have gone down such a treat, they will remain throughout the month of May.

“I think [Samantha] was blown away by the reception,” said Geraldine. “Some of our residents who aren’t well enough to come out of their rooms, we did a live Facetime so they could watch it on iPads.

“We’ve been working to get all the decorations up for about 10 days because there are a lot of them!