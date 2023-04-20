Driver taken to hospital after two-car crash partially blocks busy Tipton road

Ambulances

Sedgley Road West's junction with Hurst Lane was partially blocked on Thursday afternoon after the minor collision near Mad O'Rourkes Pie Factory which happened at about midday.

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene following reports of a collision which left the road partially blocked, resulting in drivers being advised of delays in the area.

A male driver taken to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley was not thought to have been seriously hurt. A second driver who suffered minor injuries did not require hospital treatment.

Meanwhile, a woman and two children, who were passengers in one of the cars were unhurt.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Hurst Lane, in Tipton, just after midday.

"Two ambulances were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

"One of the drivers, a man, was treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment.

"The driver of the other car, also a man, was assessed for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment. He was given self-care advice and was discharged at the scene.

"Three other patients – a woman and two children – were assessed by ambulance crews, but were not injured."