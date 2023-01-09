Police arrest man for alleged drugs offences and find £80,000 in cash at suspect's home

Tipton Town Police released information about the arrest on social media, confirming they arrested a "male for possession of class B drugs with intent to supply."
Officers also published an image of the items they seized from the suspect's person and vehicle, which not only appeared to include drugs and cash, but also a Nando's card.
On top of the items in his car and on his person, cops also seized "approximately £80,000 in cash from his home, as proceeds of crime".
