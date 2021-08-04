Man dies and woman taken to hospital following severe Tipton house fire

A man has died following a house fire in the Black Country.

A man has died following a house fire in Tipton. Photo: Snapper SK
Flames tore through the house on Tame Road, Tipton, at around 8.10pm last night.

A man and a woman were rescued from the property and medics attempted to save his life at the scene before he was confirmed dead a short time later.

The woman was also treated at the scene and taken to hospital, where she remains this morning.

The terraced house sustained extensive damage in the blaze, with images from the scene showing an upstairs window blackened. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now under way.

Emergency services descended on the property after being alerted to the blaze.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews found two occupants who had been rescued from the property by fire colleagues and were being given CPR.

“One occupant, a man, was in a critical condition. The team of ambulance staff immediately commenced advanced life support on scene but sadly, despite the best efforts of the emergency services team, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased a short time later.

“The second occupant, a woman, received advanced treatment by ambulance staff who were able to stabilise her condition before she was conveyed on blue lights to Russells Hall Hospital for further emergency care.”

