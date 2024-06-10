Boy, 16, and man, 21, arrested after police seize machete and stolen car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested after an incident where a Ford Focus was reported stolen from Smethwick on Sunday.

Investigating officers traced the stolen vehicle just over an hour after it was taken from the address in the afternoon.

Officers discovered the vehicle on Blakeley Hall Road, Oldbury at around 4pm, where two people attempted to flee.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We've made two arrests after recovering a machete and a stolen car following prompt police work in Sandwell.

The two were quickly detained, while an investigation of the vehicle led to the machete being seized.

"A 16-year-old boy and a man aged 21 have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a knife."

Both remain in police custody for further questioning.