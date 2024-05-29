Significant Black Country glass site is placed in top 10 most endangered buildings list

Chance Brothers Glassworks, on Spon Lane, Smethwick, which at its height employed more than 3,500 people around the Black Country, has been selected by the Victorian Society to appear on a list of the Top 10 Most Endangered Buildings.

The site had previously supplied specialist lenses to 2,300 lighthouses across the world, making it one of the most important buildings in glassworks in the world.

Now, heritage leaders are calling for action to save the site after it was entered into a list of 10 endangered buildings, with the Victorian Society saying that 'it is in real danger of being lost' if action is not taken.

James Hughes, director of the Victorian Society, said: "Chance's story is unique and fascinating. It is one that is told through the fabric of its site, which is in part what makes it so precious, and the need to save it so pressing.