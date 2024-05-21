Watch: A day to celebrate the Sikh faith as communities parade together

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Thousands lined the street to see the parade go by

Thousands of Sikhs from across the Midlands and other parts of the country came together on Sunday, May 19 to celebrate the founding of the Sikh community, the Khalsa, in 1699.

Gurdwaras from Birmingham and Sandwell worked together to organise a mass parade, known as a Nagar Kirtan, which wound its way around the streets, starting at the Baba Ke Gurdwara in Hockley and ending at the Baba Sang Gurdwara on St Paul's Road in Smethwick.

It was a colourful scene at each Gurdwara on the route

The parade started at 10am and featured a range of colours and costumes, including orange turbans, ceremonial swords and white scarves, as well as dhol drums and other performers, plus thousands of worshippers walking the route.

There were ceremonial swords and other items of clothing on display

It stopped at four Gurdwaras along the way, stopping first at the Guru Nanak Nishkam Sewak Jatha Gurdwara on Soho Road, then the Shri Guru Ravi Dass Bhawan at the Soho Road/Grove Lane junction, then at the Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Ji Shaheed on Soho Road and, finally, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara on Smethwick High Street, before culminating at the Baba Sang Gurdwara in Smethwick.

There were smiles from those taking part in the parade

Vaisakhi marks the occasion when the 10th Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, initiated the Khalsa, the Army of the Almighty, to fight injustice and aid those in need, particularly the oppressed and those unable to help themselves.

Worshippers came to pray at each Gurdwara on the route

Kuldeep Singh Deol, president of Guru Nanak Gurdwara Smethwick, was part of the parade and expressed his gratitude to Guru Granth Sahib Ji, as well as thanking the Sevadaars (volunteers) who worked tirelessly to make the event a success.

Music was a feature of the parade as well

He said: "It has been an amazing day where not just Sikhs enjoyed the program.

"These events bring communities together, thank you to Birmingham and Sandwell Councils too for making this possible."