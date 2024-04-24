Jailed: 'Hardened criminal' who stole thousands of pounds worth of goods in crime spree

Anthony Mullen, aged 43 carried out burglaries with 'a small amount of planning' whilst householders were out at addresses in Three Shires Oak Road, Gladys Road, Hagley Road West and Lightwoods Road, Bearwood between October 26 and November 18 last year.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard his haul included Apple Macs, cameras, thousands of pounds worth of jewellery including wedding rings, alcohol, clothing, a drill set, lap-tops and DJ equipment as well as credit cards and cash.

Mullen was caught partly from trying to sell some of the goods at Cash Converters and using the credit cards at shops close to where he carried out the robberies.

Mr Philip Brunt, prosecuting said: "These crimes were carried out when Mullen knew the householders would be away.