Smethwick mosque expansion plan given green light
A Smethwick mosque has been given permission to expand into a former car workshop.
Sandwell Council has approved a planning application for Oldbury Jamia Masjid to convert an empty car workshop adjoining the existing mosque in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, into a main hall, classrooms and segregated washing facilities.
The application said the extension would allow funerals and parties to be held at the mosque.
A first-floor extension would also be built as part of the work.
The mosque received planning permission from Sandwell Council in 2020 to carry out major work which included a new dome and minaret and a new extension.