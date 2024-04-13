Smethwick mosque expansion plan given green light

Sandwell Council has approved a planning application for Oldbury Jamia Masjid to convert an empty car workshop adjoining the existing mosque in Oldbury Road, Smethwick, into a main hall, classrooms and segregated washing facilities.

The application said the extension would allow funerals and parties to be held at the mosque.

A first-floor extension would also be built as part of the work.

The mosque received planning permission from Sandwell Council in 2020 to carry out major work which included a new dome and minaret and a new extension.