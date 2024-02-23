Road closed in both directions following Smethwick crash

The A4092 Waterloo Road near the junction with Pearman Road has been forced to close in both directions.

The incident was first reported at 11.04am on Friday, with road users advices to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for travel.

West Midlands Roads announced the incident on X, they said: "A4092 Waterloo Road, near the junction with Pearman Road.

"Road traffic collision. Road closed in both directions. Consider alternative routes. Allow extra time for travel."

Bus services have also been diverted from the route, with the 54/A and 82 diverted in both directions via Bearwood Road and High Street.

National Express West Midlands said on X: "Waterloo Road, Smethwick, is currently closed. 54/A and 82 diverted in both directions via Bearwood Road and High Street.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency services have been approached for comment.