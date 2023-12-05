Express & Star
Man set to face court after drug raid arrest

A man will face court after being charged with possession of a Class A drug following a police raid.

By James Vukmirovic
Officers from West Midlands Police executed the raid on St Paul's Road

Mohammed Sohal will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in January after being arrested following the raid on a house on St Paul's Road in Smethwick.

The raid on Wednesday, November 29 came after officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant after acting on intelligence and found more than £100,000 of drugs and a stash of cash which it suspected was linked to crime.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man after acting on intelligence and seizing a haul of Class A drugs from an address in Smethwick.

"We executed a warrant at a property in St Paul's Road last Wednesday, November 29 and found more than £100,000 of drugs and a stash of cash suspected of being linked to crime.

"Mohammed Sohal, aged 21, was arrested and charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

"He is next due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 8."

