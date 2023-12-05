Man set to face court after drug raid arrest

Mohammed Sohal will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court in January after being arrested following the raid on a house on St Paul's Road in Smethwick.

The raid on Wednesday, November 29 came after officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant after acting on intelligence and found more than £100,000 of drugs and a stash of cash which it suspected was linked to crime.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man after acting on intelligence and seizing a haul of Class A drugs from an address in Smethwick.

"We executed a warrant at a property in St Paul's Road last Wednesday, November 29 and found more than £100,000 of drugs and a stash of cash suspected of being linked to crime.

"Mohammed Sohal, aged 21, was arrested and charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and having criminal property.

"He is next due to appear before Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 8."