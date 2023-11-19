Five zebra crossings planned across two roads in the same town

Sandwell Council proposes new pedestrian crossings on Smethwick High Street and Bearwood Road, both in Smethwick.

The new crossings will be 23 metres north of the junction with High Street (Newlands Green) in Smethwick, on Bearwood Road approximately 31 metres south of the junction with B4125 High Street (Newlands Green) and Bearwood Road approximately 10 metres north of the junction with Pens Close.

The public notice added: "The council proposes to install a new Zebra/Tiger Crossing on A4030 High Street approximately 19 metres, north of the junction with Roslyn Close in Smethwick.

"The council proposes to install a new Zebra crossing on A4030 High Street approximately 55 metres south of the junction with Brailsford Drive in Smethwick."