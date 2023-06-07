Police made the find at an industrial unit off Watville Road, Smethwick. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers from West Midlands Police made the raid at an industrial unit off Watville Road in Smethwick on Friday, June 2 and found a litany of missing vehicles parts and stolen cars, including three stolen from Yardley and Smethwick at the end of May.

The men aged between 19 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and were bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

The force has also listed the tell-tale signs of a chop shop, including noise coming from units late at night or early in the morning, vehicles looking out of place going into a unit and not coming out and large amounts of car parts being stored.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered stolen cars, scores of vehicle parts and made arrests after swooping on a suspected chop shop in Sandwell.

"We made the find at an industrial unit off Watville Road, Smethwick, on Friday (2 June).

"We discovered three cars which had been stolen from Yardley and Smethwick on 28 and 31 May. We also found numerous parts suspected of being stripped from stolen vehicles.

"Three men, aged 19, 21 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft and have been bailed with conditions while enquires continue.

"We know the impact of vehicle crime on our communities and we'd urge anyone who suspects a chop shop is operating near them to inform us.