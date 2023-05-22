Boy suffers 'potentially serious injuries' after being hit by car in Smethwick

The junction of Wilson Road and Sycamore Road in Smethwick. Photo: Google Street View

The youngster was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital after being hit at the junction of Wilson Road and Sycamore Road on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Sycamore Road at 2.45pm on Saturday.

"One ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was the pedestrian.