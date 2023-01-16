Notification Settings

Smethwick shooting: Police appeal for CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell cam footage

Published:

Police are appealing for anyone with footage that could help their investigation into a shooting in Smethwick last week to contact them after two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

City Computers after the shooting on Thursday.

Gunshots were fired at City Computers, Bertram Road, Smethwick at around 12pm on Thursday, leaving two men hurt.

The two men, in their 40s, were treated for their injuries, with a West Midlands Ambulance statement saying: "We were called to a police incident on Bertram Road, Smethwick, at 12.16pm.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients, both men.

"The first was treated for minor injuries by ambulance crews," the statement continued.

"Staff treated the second man for minor injuries, but he did not wish to go to hospital and was discharged at the scene."

Police now want people with mobile phone footage, CCTV or ring doorbell footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

"We need anyone who may have captured anything relevant at the time of the shooting to contact us," officers said on Sunday.

"You can upload your footage directly to our investigation portal by using this unique and secure link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ21C35-PO1."

"Alternatively if you would like to speak to us, then please call us on 101 quoting 20/80288/23," the statement continued.

"Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are currently in custody helping us with our enquiries".

Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

