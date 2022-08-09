Notification Settings

Man charged with carrying imitation firearm after incident at Smethwick railway station

By Thomas Parkes

A man is due to appear in court charged over an incident involving an imitation firearm at a Black Country railway station.

Smethwick Galton Bridge
Smethwick Galton Bridge

Peter Whitmore, of Heeley Road in Birmingham, is charged with carrying an imitation firearm in a public place on August 7.

It relates to an incident at Smethwick Galton Bridge.

The 33-year-old will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

