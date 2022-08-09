Man charged with carrying imitation firearm after incident at Smethwick railway station

Peter Whitmore, of Heeley Road in Birmingham, is charged with carrying an imitation firearm in a public place on August 7.
It relates to an incident at Smethwick Galton Bridge.
The 33-year-old will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.
A man is due to appear in court charged over an incident involving an imitation firearm at a Black Country railway station.
Peter Whitmore, of Heeley Road in Birmingham, is charged with carrying an imitation firearm in a public place on August 7.
It relates to an incident at Smethwick Galton Bridge.
The 33-year-old will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court today.