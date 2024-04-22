Thousands fill the streets with festive colour for Vaisakhi celebrations in Smethwick
Tens of thousands of people turned out to enjoy the traditional Vaisakhi celebrations in Smethwick.
By Paul Jenkins
There was live music, dancing and lots of food and drink available at the annual Sikh event on Sunday.
Smethwick High Street was closed off to traffic to make way for all the fun of the fair, with visitors enjoying the big wheel and other rides.
The Guru Nanak Gurdwara was the focal point of the event for the annual festival which is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world to mark the birth of the Khalsa on April 13 and the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.